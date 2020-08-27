Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 4-day winning streak on spiking virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended a four-session winning streak Thursday, as the daily new virus cases in the country spiked to a nearly six-month high. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 24.87 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 2,344.45.
-----------------
(2nd LD) National Assembly comes to complete halt over first COVID-19 case
SEOUL -- All proceedings of the National Assembly came to a complete halt Thursday with the parliament's main buildings closed for disinfection, one day after the first COVID-19 case was reported from inside parliament.
A photojournalist posted at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, tested positive Wednesday evening after covering the ruling Democratic Party's leadership meeting earlier in the day.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon condemns Seoul church for obstructing anti-coronavirus fight
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in strongly criticized a Seoul church Thursday for hampering the government's fight against the new coronavirus outbreak, saying its attitude has put relevant national efforts in jeopardy.
"Still, some churches (in South Korea) are sticking to face-to-face worship services," he said during a Cheong Wa Dae meeting with 16 leaders of the nation's Protestant community.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high 154 as cluster infections pop up
SEOUL -- New daily coronavirus cases identified in South Korea's capital have reached a record high, data showed Thursday, raising alarm bells over additional cases spreading from cluster infections here.
The number of cases reported Wednesday totaled 154, breaking the previous high of 151 on Aug. 18, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) Esper renews 'complete, verifiable, irreversible' N.K. denuke goal, but stresses diplomacy
SEOU -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday renewed Washington's goal of the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of North Korea, calling diplomatic negotiations with Pyongyang "the best path forward."
The Pentagon chief made the remarks during a security forum arranged by the Hawaii-based Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies when asked about the possibility of achieving the hitherto elusive disarmament goal.
-----------------
Oldest 'Samguk Yusa' copy registered as nat'l treasure
SEOUL -- The oldest-known copy of "Samguk Yusa," a book about the legends and history of Korea's ancient Three Kingdoms (57 B,C.-A.D. 668), was newly added to the list of state-recognized national treasures, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.
CHA said it registered the fourth and fifth volumes of Samguk Yusa, produced from the original 1394 wood engraving, as National Treasure No. 306-4, elevating it from its previous "treasure" status granted in 2002.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Typhoon Bavi causes damage but no deaths in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Damage was reported in South Korea on Thursday after the season's eighth typhoon, Typhoon Bavi, swept through the country, causing power disruptions and destroying facilities. But there was no human loss reported.
The tropical storm arrived on the Korean peninsula on Wednesday and passed through the Yellow Sea before moving northward to North Korea earlier in the day. It turned into an extratropical cyclone over land some 180 kilometers east of Shenyang, China, and dissolved at 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
