PM mentions timely decision on tightening social distancing
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday that it is time to make a decision on raising social distancing guidelines to the highest level to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
"The government has made efforts to slow down the pace of the pandemic, but we haven't had much improvement," the prime minister said in a meeting with experts on infectious diseases. "Some call for raising the level, while others want a wait-and-see stance, citing insufficient preparation and the economic impact."
South Korea has reported around 300 new virus cases everyday for weeks due to sporadic cluster infections, with a nearly six-month high of 441 new infections reported Thursday.
The Seoul government hiked the virus curbs to Level 2 in the three-tier system earlier this month, banning indoor meetings of 50 or more people, but the country's daily rise in local virus infections has been escalating.
There have been growing calls for implementing the Level 3 rules, under which gatherings of 10 or more people, in-person classes at schools and sports events will be prohibited.
The prime minister said if South Korea fails in fighting the virus, it would again experience the kind of massive outbreaks that occurred in Daegu in February.
During the meeting, some participating health experts called for preemptive action against the virus before a huge wave of cases hits the country again.
"If we don't strengthen the distancing guidelines now, we might see 600-800 COVID-19 cases daily in September," said Lee Jae-gap, a doctor at Hallym University Hospital. "It is time to consider raising the anti-virus level to three."
But other doctors warned of the negative economic impact of the strictest distancing measures.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
3
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' new single 'Dynamite' celebrates spirit of happiness, confidence in pandemic era
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says if not for him, U.S. would be at war with N. Korea
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
1
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Bavi to affect most of S. Korea at night
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
4
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Bavi as it rips through Jeju