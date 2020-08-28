U.S-N. Korea summit unlikely before election but 'surprise' possible: experts

"Invariably, a new administration comes in and they will announce we're doing a policy review on North Korea, and then North Korea will pop off something, and that will, you know, inevitably shape the policy review. So I think they will, by their own behavior, shape the policy that comes out of a new administration. And usually, probably in a more harder-line direction because of what they do," said Cha, who has also served the director for Asian Affairs at the White House National Security Council.