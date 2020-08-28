Ryu Hyun-jin's start for Blue Jays reportedly postponed in protest to racial injustice in U.S.

The Milwaukee Bucks, whose home arena is about 64 kilometers north of Kenosha, led the movement with their boycott of a National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Two other games that day were also postponed. All three NBA playoff games slated for Thursday, including the second-round opener between the defending champions Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics, were reportedly all postponed, too, though NBA players will resume playoffs at some point.