SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Spreading virus not slowing despite implementation of Level 2 social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says some senselessness hurts confidence in churches (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Anytime, anywhere and anybody can be infected' (Donga llbo)
-- This year's growth outlook down from minus 0.2 pct to minus 1.3 percent (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nearly 4,000 infection cases reported in 2 weeks, things get worse by day (Segye Times)
-- Hopes for 'V-shaped' recovery dashed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, church leaders hold rough meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- BOK revises down growth outlook to minus 1.3 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Time of decision approaching (Hankook Ilbo)
-- This year's economy forecast to contract 1.3 pct, worst in 22 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK cuts growth outlook again from minus 0.2 pct to minus 1.3 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Typhoon Bavi passed by, causing some destruction (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Churches unmoved by Moon's pleas or pandemic cooperation (Korea Herald)
-- COVID-19 paralyzes political circle (Korea Times)
