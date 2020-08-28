Korean-language dailies

-- Spreading virus not slowing despite implementation of Level 2 social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon says some senselessness hurts confidence in churches (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Anytime, anywhere and anybody can be infected' (Donga llbo)

-- This year's growth outlook down from minus 0.2 pct to minus 1.3 percent (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Nearly 4,000 infection cases reported in 2 weeks, things get worse by day (Segye Times)

-- Hopes for 'V-shaped' recovery dashed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, church leaders hold rough meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- BOK revises down growth outlook to minus 1.3 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- Time of decision approaching (Hankook Ilbo)

-- This year's economy forecast to contract 1.3 pct, worst in 22 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK cuts growth outlook again from minus 0.2 pct to minus 1.3 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

