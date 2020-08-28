Doctors' strike enters last day, yet trainee doctors to continue
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Doctors entered the last day of their three-day nationwide strike Friday in protest of the government's medical reform scheme, but concerns are looming over service disruptions as trainee doctors have vowed to continue their collective actions indefinitely.
Tens of thousands of practitioners have joined interns and resident doctors at general hospitals for the walkout, raising their voice against the government's move to increase the number of medical students.
Their walkout has gone ahead despite a mandatory return-to-work order from the government, which has warned of possible jail terms as it would cause major difficulties when the country is faced with spiking novel coronavirus cases.
The strike is the second of its kind and organized by the Korean Medical Association (KMA), which has some 130,000 members.
However, the Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) representing the trainee doctors, as well as fellow doctors, at major general hospitals have said they will continue their indefinite walkout as planned.
The KIRA has made clear on numerous occasions that its members will not return to work unless the government reconsiders its plans, and a number of trainee doctors have submitted letters of resignation.
The government said the number of trainee doctors that have walked out stood at 6,070, or 68.8 percent, of the 8,825 interns and residents in the country as of late Thursday,
Among fellow doctors, 28.1 percent, or 549, of 1,954 physicians did not report to work during the day, it said.
Meanwhile, out of the 32,787 clinics in the country, 8.9 percent, or 2,926, were closed, it said. The figure is less than the 33 percent participation rate by practitioners tallied in the first walkout earlier this month and down by around 600 from the previous day.
The walkout has forced major general hospitals in the greater Seoul area to reduce working hours, delay some scheduled surgeries and cancel appointments, routine checkups and tests.
Other medical workers, including nurses, have complained of their overloaded schedule, pleading that the government and the medical circle both find a breakthrough.
The walkout by practitioners at neighborhood clinics also caused some discomfort, but no major disruptions were reported due to the relatively low number of striking doctors.
The government earlier ordered striking junior doctors at 95 trainee hospitals in the Seoul area to return to work. Those who do not follow the government order without probable cause could have their licenses revoked and even face imprisonment of less than three years or a fine of less than 30 million won (US$25,000).
As part of the country's medical workforce reform plan, the health ministry is planning to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years, starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school, as it seeks to broaden the reach of health care services.
This will increase the number of students admitted annually to medical schools to 3,458 in the 2022-2031 period from the current 3,058, according to the plan.
