Samsung to further unveil features of Galaxy Z Fold 2 next week

All News 08:53 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's leading smartphone manufacturer, will further unveil features of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone next week as it has confirmed the date and time of the device's proper unveiling event.

The "Galaxy Z Fold 2: Unpacked Part 2" online event will start at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) or 11:00 p.m. (Korea time) on Tuesday, Samsung said.

The South Korean tech giant showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked online event on Aug. 5, along with the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.

The company did not explain detailed specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as well as its price and launch date.

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the online invitation for the "Galaxy Z Fold 2: Unpacked Part 2" event on Sept. 1, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

So far, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch screen when unfolded, while having a 6.2-inch cover display, both larger than its predecessor's 7.3-inch and 4.6-inch displays. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery.

The latest foldable handset comes in two colors: mystic black and mystic bronze.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the follow-up to Samsung's original foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year.

The company added "Z" in the name to consolidate its foldable smartphones under one brand. The Z lineup currently includes the Galaxy Z Flip, a vertically folding phone.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung said it will also release the limited edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in partnership with fashion brand Thom Browne.

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 5, 2020, shows the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

#Galaxy Z Fold 2 #Samsung
