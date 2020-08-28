Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/26 Rain 70

Incheon 29/25 Rain 20

Suwon 31/25 Rain 70

Cheongju 33/26 Sunny 70

Daejeon 34/26 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 32/25 Rain 70

Gangneung 34/26 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 20

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 70

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 70

Busan 30/26 Rain 80

