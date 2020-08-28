Nationwide second wave of infections feared as more cases reported in provinces
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- New coronavirus cases in South Korea are spreading fast to provinces, raising concerns over a possible nationwide second wave of infections.
Of 359 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported here Friday, 75, or 21 percent, were from regions other than the greater Seoul area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
On the previous day, the figure rose to 28 percent, compared to 15 percent on Aug. 14 when the country started to witness a resurgence in virus cases with triple-digit daily new cases.
South Korea had brought the virus spread under control until early August, but more than 4,300 new cases have been identified in the past two weeks, mostly tied to a conservative church in northern Seoul and an anti-government march in the capital on Liberation Day on Aug. 15.
Health authorities said provincial residents confirmed with COVID-19 after visiting the church or the rally appear to be serving as virus spreaders in the regions.
Of 959 patients linked to the Sarang Jeil Church as of Thursday, 66, or 7 percent, were from regions other than the metropolitan area. Among 273 related to the demonstration, 112, or 41 percent, were from provinces.
"The number of new patients is increasing all across the nation. The pace of the spread is at a very grave situation," Kwon Joon-wook, KCDC deputy director, said.
To prevent further spread of the virus, the government has asked all participants of the rally to go through the virus test regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.
Adding to woes is the growing portion of untraceable cases that poses a major challenge to the authorities' efforts to trace and isolate potential cases.
Of the patients newly confirmed Thursday, 30 percent had untraceable routes.
Amid no signs of the virus spread letting up, the government decided Friday to extend the Level 2 social distancing scheme currently in place for another week.
South Korea raised social distancing rules to Level 2 in the three-tier system earlier this month following the spike in the number of the new virus cases.
Under the Level 2 scheme, South Koreans are allowed to maintain most of their daily routines, but outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned. Sports events are allowed without spectators, and indoor meetings of 50 or more people are also prohibited.
