S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will retain its Level Two social distancing requirements in Seoul and its surrounding areas for another week from Sunday despite the recent surge in COVID-19 transmissions in the area, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.
"The government will extend the Level Two social distancing (rules), set to expire this weekend, by one more week," the prime minister said in a regular government COVID-19 response meeting.
He said there are growing calls to elevate the distancing requirements to the highest Level Three, but it remains "the choice of last resort given its economic and social repercussions."
Instead, the government will discuss ways to further stiffen everyday quarantine measures, including limiting the business hours of restaurants or cafes and regulating the way they operate, Chung noted.
The prime minister also urged Protestant churches to suspend worship services, ordering "stern law enforcement" on those churches that push ahead with Sunday services in violation of administrative orders banning them.
On Thursday, South Korea reported 441 new COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily tally has soared over 400 in nearly six months.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' new single 'Dynamite' celebrates spirit of happiness, confidence in pandemic era
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
3
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe
-
4
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
5
New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area