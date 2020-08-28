Hanwha Q Cells to build solar plant in Portugal by 2024
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a solar solutions unit of chemicals-to-construction conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Friday it will build a solar power plant in Portugal by 2024.
Hanwha Q Cells has obtained the "business right" to build a solar power and energy storage system plant, which can generate 315 megawatts of electricity a year for residents in the Alentejo and Algarve regions, the company said in a statement.
The project is in line with the Portuguese government's plan to replace the country's overall energy resources with renewable energy by 2030, it said.
The solar power plant combined with an energy storage system will be the first of its kind in Portugal, a company spokesman said.
He said the value of the project will be decided later.
(END)
