Army soldier, civilian worker for military test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier and a civilian worker for the military tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.
The service member stationed in the eastern coastal county of Goseong, about 160 kilometers northeast of Seoul, has been quarantined upon returning from vacation earlier this month and undertook a virus test after his mother tested positive Wednesday, according to the ministry.
Some 70 people who had close contact with the soldier all tested negative, it added.
Since last week, the ministry has restricted all service members from vacationing and off-installation trips to stem the spread of the virus.
Another patient is a civilian employee in the city of Yangju, north of Seoul, who tested positive earlier in the day after the infection of his father, the ministry said.
"Contact tracing is under way, and around 60 people of his base are taking virus tests," the ministry said in a message to reporters.
The total number of COVID-19 patients among military members stood at 99 as of 10 a.m. Friday.
Currently, 1,153 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 2,781 people under stricter anti-virus schemes of its own as a preventive step.
The number of COVID-19 infections has been on the rise nationwide at an alarming rate since mid-August. On Friday, South Korea reported 371 more cases, mostly in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' new single 'Dynamite' celebrates spirit of happiness, confidence in pandemic era
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea may further tighten virus curbs as daily infections top 300
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
New virus cases spike to over 400, toughest antivirus curbs in offing
-
2
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
3
S. Korea detects more of mutated strain of COVID-19 that hit N. America, Europe
-
4
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
5
New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area