Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification ministry scraps plan to allow barter deals with N.K. firm: lawmakers
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry has scrapped a plan to allow barter transactions with a North Korean trading company after the firm was found to be a subject of international sanctions, lawmakers said Monday.
Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho made the report during a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee held earlier in the day, according to the lawmakers who attended the parliamentary session.
The ministry had been weighing whether to approve the 150 million-won (US$126,039) deal, forged in June between a South Korean farmers' group and the North's Kaesong Koryo Insam Trading Co., to bring in North Korean ginseng, blueberry liquors and other food products in return for South Korean sugar.
------------
N. Korea's economy continues to slow amid 'triple whammy' of challenges: unification ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's economy appears to be continuing to slow down due to global sanctions, the protracted anti-epidemic campaign and damage from recent heavy downpours, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.
In a report to lawmakers on key inter-Korean issues, the ministry said that the North is facing a "triple whammy," which is making it hard for Pyongyang to achieve its intended major economic goals by the 75th party founding anniversary in October.
"(North Korea) has been striving to make economic achievements in time for the 75th party founding anniversary, but an economic slowdown continues amid the triple whammy of sanctions, coronavirus and damage caused by heavy rains," the ministry said.
------------
NK leader's sister in control of key Workers' Party unit, Seoul's defense chief says
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense minister said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, seems to be in control of a key Workers' Party unit, as she is apparently in charge of South Korea and U.S. affairs.
Keen attention is being paid to the role and authority of Kim, whose official title is first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee.
Asked by a lawmaker during a National Assembly session if she has a substantial grip on the Organization and Guidance Department of the committee, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said he thinks so.
