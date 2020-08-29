(Yonhap Interview) Confidence and command regained, KBO pitcher Chad Bell enjoys summer resurgence

"It was hard to get away from that, after seeing my success last year," said Bell, who didn't throw any sliders in each of his first three starts. "Pounding fastballs didn't work (early this season), but I didn't make the adjustments fast enough, because I didn't feel like my breaking pitches were great, either. Confidence in those two pitches (slider and curveball) has really jumped, and I will try to keep building off of that."