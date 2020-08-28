(LEAD) Moon visits public hospital, checks sickbed shortage concern amid coronavirus spread
(ATTN: UPDATES with Moon's remarks on social distancing rules in paras 8-9)
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in made an on-site inspection of a public hospital in Seoul on Friday to check its preparedness to accommodate the fast growing number of COVID-19 patients.
His visit to the National Medical Center came amid concerns that hospitals especially in Seoul and nearby areas might be running out of sickbeds.
Speaking to hospital officials, Moon asked if they have a plan to deal with a surge in infections, which are occurring faster than full recoveries theses days. He expressed worries, in particular, about a possible lack of sickbeds for patients with serious symptoms or chronic diseases.
Joo Young-soo, chief of the hospital's planning and policy, said it is responding to the problem in close cooperation with other hospitals in the greater capital area.
Lee Chang-joon, a health official in attendance at the session, pointed out that currently a shortage of doctors and other medical staff to treat critically ill patients is a bigger problem than that of hospital beds.
Many full-time and trainee doctors nationwide have been staging a general strike in protest against the government's medical sector reform drive.
Moon did not mention the matter during his hourlong visit to the hospital.
On the issue of further strengthening the government's social distancing guidelines for the public, Moon reaffirmed his prudent stance.
As it takes some time for the effect of the current Level Two restrictions to spring up, raising the stage to the highest is a matter to be "reviewed and judged with prudence," he said. Moon earlier publicly warned that the toughest regulations would "suspend our daily routines" and that jobs would be lost, adding that "we will have to endure a truly enormous economic blow."
Around 75 percent of sickbeds for COVID-19 patients are occupied in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon as of Friday, according to authorities.
But only 19 beds remain available for the treatment of seriously ill coronavirus patients, they said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
2
S. Korea to restrict operating hours of eateries, bakeries in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
3
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM