Record number of schools close again as pandemic worsens
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean schools shut down Friday in record numbers, as a fresh wave of the novel coronavirus was sweeping across the country.
According to data from the Ministry of Education, the virus resurgence forced 7,175 schools nationwide to cancel their in-person instructions. The previous record was set Thursday with 7,032 schools.
On Wednesday, the government ordered all schools in Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon to switch to remote classes until Sept. 11, as a precautionary measure to protect students and slow down the spread of the virus.
High school seniors are not subject to the policy in order for them to prepare for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the yearly national university entrance exam slated for Dec. 3, in which some 480,000 students are expected to participate.
Schools in the rest of the country, except for those in the southwestern city of Gwangju with surging cases, are allowed to continue to offer a mix of in-person and remote classes with attendance capped at one-third in elementary and middle schools, and two-thirds in high schools. Schools in Gwangju shifted to online-only instruction until Sept. 11.
By region, 5,867 schools closed in the greater Seoul area, 1,762 schools in Seoul, 3,449 in Gyeonggi Province and 656 in Incheon, taking up 82 percent of the total national tally. In Gwangju, the number was 584.
Since the phased reopening started May 20, 356 students and 94 faculty members and educators have caught the virus, up by 18 and five, respectively, from a day ago.
Switching to online-only instruction is part of the most draconian antivirus regulations, which the country has yet to enforce. But the ministry preemptively put the measure in place as COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate, particularly in the metropolitan region.
South Korea reported 371 new cases, raising the total caseload to 19,077, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Since Aug. 14, new cases have been in the triple digits, peaking at 441 the previous day.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area
-
3
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
4
S. Korea to restrict operating hours of eateries, bakeries in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM