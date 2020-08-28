Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Army chief Gen. Suh Wook tapped as defense minister: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 15:37 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has nominated Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook as new defense minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.

If appointed after a National Assembly confirmation hearing, Suh would replace Jeong Kyeong-doo.

Born in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, in 1963, Suh graduated from Korea Military Academy in 1985. He served at the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command from 2011 to 2014. He then served as commanding general of the First Corps and chief director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

This file photo shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook, who was nominated as the new defense minister on Aug. 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

