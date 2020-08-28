Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 August 28, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

LotteChilsung 94,000 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,600 UP 300
Nongshim 364,000 DN 11,000
SGBC 26,950 DN 450
BoryungPharm 15,750 DN 50
L&L 10,700 0
Binggrae 57,800 UP 200
LOTTE 30,550 UP 600
LG Corp. 84,800 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,950 DN 1,300
GCH Corp 27,000 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 90,700 UP 500
Hyosung 67,200 UP 600
Shinsegae 205,500 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 466,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 44,350 DN 150
SK Discovery 70,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 55,400 DN 200
NHIS 9,190 UP 150
GC Corp 264,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,490 UP 130
SKC 95,200 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,750 UP 250
Ottogi 609,000 UP 29,000
LS 42,300 UP 1,750
GS Retail 31,950 UP 250
POSCO 189,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 25,200 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 172,000 UP 8,500
AmoreG 51,800 DN 900
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,440 UP 370
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,450 UP 150
KPIC 114,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,140 DN 20
KAL 17,800 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,370 UP 40
SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 30
TaekwangInd 666,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)

