KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KISWire 14,200 0
NEXENTIRE 5,110 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 183,000 UP 500
KCC 139,500 DN 500
LotteFood 308,000 UP 3,500
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 DN 100
Daesang 29,350 UP 750
SBC 9,720 UP 110
SKNetworks 5,080 0
ORION Holdings 13,300 DN 50
DHICO 13,000 UP 2,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,400 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 30,300 UP 300
HITEJINRO 36,650 DN 350
Yuhan 67,400 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 149,500 0
DOOSAN 43,400 UP 1,300
F&F 94,200 DN 800
MERITZ SECU 3,280 UP 30
HtlShilla 70,800 UP 900
Hanmi Science 56,800 UP 100
IlyangPharm 80,000 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 129,000 UP 500
Hanssem 98,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,500 DN 1,900
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 UP 4,000
Kogas 23,850 UP 150
KSOE 87,600 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,650 UP 1,800
OCI 63,100 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 900
KorZinc 398,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,250 UP 30
SYC 68,100 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 UP 3,200
SK hynix 77,800 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 482,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 32,650 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,850 UP 850
