KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanwha 26,100 UP 100
DB HiTek 35,550 UP 500
CJ 82,300 0
JWPHARMA 38,050 DN 300
LGInt 14,800 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 6,220 DN 10
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15150 DN600
KiaMtr 42,750 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 750
HANJINKAL 72,800 UP 700
BukwangPharm 38,400 DN 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,200 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 43,800 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 98,100 DN 2,400
S-Oil 57,400 0
HYUNDAI WIA 41,700 UP 900
HyundaiMipoDock 30,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 UP 14,500
Mobis 226,000 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 100
HMM 5,550 UP 210
S-1 89,600 DN 200
LG Innotek 147,000 UP 500
Hanchem 164,000 DN 500
DWS 21,400 UP 300
UNID 47,050 UP 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,500 UP 2,500
SamsungSecu 30,750 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,050 UP 350
SKTelecom 242,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 54,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiElev 41,000 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 0
Hanon Systems 13,050 UP 150
SK 224,000 UP 9,000
DAEKYO 4,035 DN 65
GKL 11,850 UP 50
Handsome 30,350 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 4,315 UP 60
COWAY 82,700 DN 400
