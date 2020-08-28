Hanwha 26,100 UP 100

DB HiTek 35,550 UP 500

CJ 82,300 0

JWPHARMA 38,050 DN 300

LGInt 14,800 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 6,220 DN 10

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15150 DN600

KiaMtr 42,750 UP 550

HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 750

HANJINKAL 72,800 UP 700

BukwangPharm 38,400 DN 2,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,200 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 43,800 DN 50

KumhoPetrochem 98,100 DN 2,400

S-Oil 57,400 0

HYUNDAI WIA 41,700 UP 900

HyundaiMipoDock 30,850 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 UP 14,500

Mobis 226,000 UP 9,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 100

HMM 5,550 UP 210

S-1 89,600 DN 200

LG Innotek 147,000 UP 500

Hanchem 164,000 DN 500

DWS 21,400 UP 300

UNID 47,050 UP 350

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,500 UP 2,500

SamsungSecu 30,750 UP 350

KG DONGBU STL 12,050 UP 350

SKTelecom 242,500 DN 3,000

S&T MOTIV 54,500 DN 1,500

HyundaiElev 41,000 UP 400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 0

Hanon Systems 13,050 UP 150

SK 224,000 UP 9,000

DAEKYO 4,035 DN 65

GKL 11,850 UP 50

Handsome 30,350 UP 50

Asiana Airlines 4,315 UP 60

COWAY 82,700 DN 400

(MORE)