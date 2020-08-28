LOTTE SHOPPING 76,800 UP 900

IBK 8,260 UP 40

KEPCO 20,700 UP 300

NamhaeChem 8,050 0

DONGSUH 24,600 UP 650

BGF 4,095 UP 25

SamsungEng 11,600 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 3,465 UP 60

SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 17,950 UP 150

KT 23,750 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL136500 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0

LG Uplus 12,150 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 60,500 UP 1,200

KT&G 84,800 DN 400

LG Display 14,850 DN 100

Kangwonland 20,900 UP 400

NAVER 333,000 DN 4,000

Kakao 405,500 DN 5,000

NCsoft 856,000 DN 7,000

DSME 22,800 UP 400

DSINFRA 7,880 UP 270

DWEC 3,080 UP 60

Donga ST 93,600 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 UP 100

CJ CheilJedang 416,500 DN 1,500

DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 28,000 0

LGH&H 1,509,000 UP 10,000

LGCHEM 759,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO E&C 15,750 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 UP 3,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,100 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 85,900 DN 300

Celltrion 304,500 0

Huchems 17,950 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,000 DN 500

