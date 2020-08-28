KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,800 UP 900
IBK 8,260 UP 40
KEPCO 20,700 UP 300
NamhaeChem 8,050 0
DONGSUH 24,600 UP 650
BGF 4,095 UP 25
SamsungEng 11,600 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,465 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 29,150 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 17,950 UP 150
KT 23,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL136500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 12,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,500 UP 1,200
KT&G 84,800 DN 400
LG Display 14,850 DN 100
Kangwonland 20,900 UP 400
NAVER 333,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 405,500 DN 5,000
NCsoft 856,000 DN 7,000
DSME 22,800 UP 400
DSINFRA 7,880 UP 270
DWEC 3,080 UP 60
Donga ST 93,600 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 177,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,000 0
LGH&H 1,509,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 759,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 15,750 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,800 UP 3,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,100 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 85,900 DN 300
Celltrion 304,500 0
Huchems 17,950 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,000 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area
-
3
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
4
S. Korea to restrict operating hours of eateries, bakeries in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM