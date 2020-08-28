KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 UP 1,100
KIH 62,300 UP 2,200
LOTTE Himart 30,300 UP 250
GS 33,250 UP 400
CJ CGV 20,950 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,750 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,050 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,950 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 1,525 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 170,500 DN 1,000
LF 12,650 DN 50
DaelimInd 89,200 UP 10,600
FOOSUNG 7,920 UP 200
SK Innovation 157,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 23,050 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 38,000 UP 1,050
Hansae 15,750 UP 1,050
LG HAUSYS 57,000 UP 900
Youngone Corp 29,500 UP 500
KOLON IND 32,350 UP 350
HanmiPharm 313,500 UP 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,190 DN 10
emart 116,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY295 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 45,600 UP 50
DoubleUGames 71,500 UP 400
CUCKOO 91,800 DN 1,200
COSMAX 103,000 DN 500
MANDO 29,500 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 53,600 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 26,450 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,100 UP 250
Netmarble 152,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S233000 UP500
ORION 143,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 121,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 393,000 DN 9,000
HDC-OP 21,850 UP 1,050
WooriFinancialGroup 8,640 UP 30
