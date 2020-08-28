Cheong Wa Dae expresses regret at Abe's resignation, hope for quick health recovery
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office on Friday expressed its regret at the news of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to resign and wished him a speedy health recovery.
"We regret the sudden resignation announcement by Prime Minister Abe, who has long played many roles for the development of South Korea-Japan relations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.
It noted that Abe has left "various meaningful accomplishments" as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
The South Korean government will continue cooperation with the new Japanese prime minister to promote friendly bilateral ties, he added.
The statement came shortly after Abe made public a plan to step down for health reasons. He has been suffering from a recurrence of ulcerative colitis, which led him to quit the job in 2007, just one year into his first term.
Under Abe's second tenure, relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been at a low ebb over the issues of Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women and forced labor during World War II. Korea was under its colonization from 1910-45.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
3
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
4
(LEAD) BTS' 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 regions; remixes announced
-
5
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
3
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid church at center of coronavirus spike
-
1
(News Focus) S. Korea inches closer to toughest antivirus curbs as new cases near 6-month high
-
2
S. Korea to restrict operating hours of eateries, bakeries in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
3
S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing for one more week, consider restricting operations of restaurants, cafes: PM
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM