Stocks set for mild gains in coming week despite virus woes: analysts
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks are likely to log mild gains in the coming week despite rising virus concerns, analysts said Saturday, citing growing hopes for COVID-19 vaccines and the U.S. stimulus plan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,353.8 points on Friday, up 2.14 percent from 2,304.59 a week ago.
The KOSPI gained in the first three sessions, buoyed by optimism for COVID-19 vaccine development and investor rush for bargain hunting.
The index dipped over 1 percent Thursday, as the country's new COVID-19 cases peaked at 441, spooking investors with speculations of a lockdown.
Investor caution grew in the wake of the South Korean health minister's remark on Friday that the government will "prepare to raise the level of social distancing to (the highest) Level 3 at any time" if the case numbers do not flatten.
But such concerns may be partially offset by the hopes of the coronavirus vaccine development and the U.S. stimulus efforts, analysts said.
"Raising the quarantine scheme to level 3 may hurt the domestic consumption," said Kiwoom Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan.
"But on the flip side, we've seen some favorable events for gains, such as the Fed's comments on average inflation targeting, the positive reports on the COVID-19 vaccine tests and the prolonged short-selling ban," he added.
Earlier on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed may continue efforts to support the pandemic-hit economy even if U.S. inflation exceeds its target level of 2 percent.
Global markets hailed his remark as a sign of a prolonged low-interest rate.
In the coming week, China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) will be posted on Monday.
South Korea's August import-export data and gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the April-June period are due Tuesday.
Eurozone's July retail sales and the U.S. August unemployment data are to be released Friday.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
4
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
5
BTS' new single 'Dynamite' sweeps iTunes charts in 104 nations
-
1
Typhoon Bavi to possibly make landfall in S. Korea next week
-
2
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
5
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
1
S. Korea to restrict operating hours of eateries, bakeries in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to restrict operations of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to retain Level 2 social distancing, consider restrictions on restaurants, cafes: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to restrict operations of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 400, tougher distancing extended in greater Seoul area