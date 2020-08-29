Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Quasi third distancing at greater Seoul area starting tomorrow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Abe resigns over health reasons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Virus cases could go up to 800, or even 2,000 next week: KCDC chief (Donga llbo)
-- Quasi3rd social distancing starting Sunday (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily new virus cases can even reach 2,000, depending on social distancing (Segye Times)
-- Daily new virus cases to reach 2,000 amid this trend (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 8 yrs of Abe administration (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Virtually 3rd social distancing in greater Seoul area (Hankyoreh)
-- Abe resigns after 7 yrs 8 months (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2.5-level social distancing, restaurants' night hours limited (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Govt expands 2-level distancing...virtually 2.5-level (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Greater Seoul to remain under Level 2 restrictions next week (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Social distancing strengthened in Greater Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Japan PM Shinzo Abe says he's resigning for health reasons (Korea Times)
