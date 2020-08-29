New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea were below 400 on Saturday for the second straight day, but sporadic cluster infections in the greater Seoul area are still putting the country's virus fight at risk.
The country reported 323 new COVID-19 cases, including 308 local infections, raising the total caseload to 19,400, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Saturday's daily tally marks a drop from the previous day when the country's new virus cases came to 371. Still, the number of daily virus cases has stayed in the triple digits for more than two weeks.
Since Aug. 14, a combined 4,630 cases have been reported in South Korea, mostly tied to a conservative church in northern Seoul and the Aug. 15 Liberation Day rally in central Seoul.
Of the 308 locally transmitted cases, 244 were identified in the capital area, home to half of the country's 51 million population. Seoul added 124 more cases, while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and western port city of Incheon reported 100 and 20 cases, respectively, it said.
Other major cities reported additional infections, with the southwestern city of Gwangju adding 14 cases and the southeastern port city of Busan confirming five more cases, the KCDC said.
As of Friday, Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul -- a hotbed of the recent spike in new infections -- reported 978 COVID-19 cases. The church-linked cases also led to infections in at least 25 locations, with 66 cases reported in nine different provinces and municipalities outside the greater Seoul area.
At least 294 patients have been reported from the Aug. 15 demonstration in central Seoul, with 116 cases identified in 10 different provinces and municipalities outside the greater Seoul area, as of Friday.
The number of cases traced to a door-to-door business establishment in Seoul jumped to 66, with 49 of them detected in South Jeolla Province as of Friday. In the southeastern city of Gwangju, a table tennis club reported 14 COVID-19 cases.
To stem the virus spread, health authorities first applied the second highest out of a three-tier social distancing system in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province for two weeks starting Aug. 16. The western port city of Incheon was put under the measures three days later before the government expanded the scheme nationwide last Sunday.
However, since the country's virus situation showed no signs of letting up, the government decided Friday to extend the Level 2 distancing for one more week, with tighter antivirus measures to take place from Sunday to Sept. 6 in the greater Seoul area.
Also the government said Friday that it will begin to restrict operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the greater Seoul area.
Under the plan set to take effect Sunday, restaurants and bakeries can operate until 9 p.m., and only takeaway and delivery will be permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The move is set to last until Sept. 6.
In the case of franchise coffee chains, only takeout or delivery will be permitted regardless of operating hours, a measure apparently taking into account reported cluster infections tied to coffee shops.
Health authorities said they are looking into options of moving to the toughest Level 3 distancing but are cautious about the plan as it could heavily undermine people's social and economic activities.
If the current restrictions are elevated to the highest level, gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned. Not only high-risk facilities, such as clubs, but also mid-risk facilities, including movie theaters, wedding halls and cafes, would be advised to suspend their operations.
The number of newly identified imported cases stood at 15, with five of them detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports and harbors. The country's total number of imported cases is now at 2,797.
South Korea reported five more deaths from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 321.
The total number of people released from isolation after making full recoveries stood at 14,765, up 214 from the previous day.
