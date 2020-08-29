Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 29, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/25 Sunny 80

Incheon 29/25 Sunny 80

Suwon 31/25 Sunny 80

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 70

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 29/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 33/25 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 70

Jeju 32/27 Rain 30

Daegu 34/25 Sunny 60

Busan 31/26 Rain 20

