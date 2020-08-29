Trump again attacks Democratic rival Biden over KORUS FTA
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden on Friday over his support for a free trade pact with South Korea.
"You know about the Korea deal. Hillary Clinton's deal, along with Biden. They promised 250,000 jobs. Right? 250,000 jobs, and they were right, except all those jobs went to South Korea. They didn't come to us," Trump told a group of cheering supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire.
His remark came one day after he called the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) "horrendous" in his acceptance speech delivered at the White House, while arguing he has "reversed and made a great deal for our country."
The Korea-U.S. FTA was implemented by the former U.S. administration under Barack Obama in 2012 but was revised in 2019 at the Trump administration's request.
Under the renegotiated deal, Seoul agreed to double the number of U.S. vehicles entering its market without having to meet its local industrial regulations to 50,000 per year from 25,000.
The U.S., on the other hand, was given a 20-year extension on its right to impose 25 percent import tariffs on South Korean pickup trucks until 2041.
Many observers, however, believe the revision of the Korea-U.S. FTA may have weakened the countries' trade relations.
In 2019, the United States' exports to South Korea rose 5.1 percent from a year earlier, which marked a sharp decline from a 16 percent on-year hike the year before.
Seoul's outbound shipments to the U.S. went up 0.9 percent in 2019, also slowing from a 6 percent increase in 2018.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
