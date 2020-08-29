Russian warplanes violate S. Korea's air defense zone again
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean officials said Saturday two Russian military planes briefly violated the country's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) the previous day for the second time in 10 days.
The planes, presumed to be Il-38 maritime patrol aircraft, entered the zone over the East Sea off Uljin, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Friday afternoon without prior notice, the military officials said.
They stayed about 30 minutes before exiting toward Japan's air defense identification zone.
The Air Force responded with warnings and maneuvers to drive them out, they said.
The aircraft did not intrude into the nation's territorial airspace, according to the officials.
The incursion occurred on the last day of a South Korea-U.S. summertime combined military exercise. The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training began Aug. 18.
On Aug. 19, six Russian military aircraft, including two Tu-95MS strategic bombers, violated the KADIZ in the East Sea for about 20 minutes, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets to turn them back.
A country declares an air defense identification zone for the early identification of foreign military aircraft approaching its airspace. Though the zone is not part of its airspace, a foreign warplane should make a prior notification before approaching it in line with international customs.
(END)
