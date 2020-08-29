(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 2-5)
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Saturday from waters east of the Philippines and is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula in the middle of next week, weather authorities said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that as of 9 p.m., the season's ninth typhoon was traveling some 920 kilometers east-northeast of Manila at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour.
It is expected to travel south of Japan's Okinawa Island and reach waters some 160 kilometers east of Seogwipo, South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The typhoon is forecast to pass near the southeastern port city of Busan and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan.
It is expected to reach some 30 kilometers away from Busan by 2 p.m. Thursday and travel around 20 kilometers away from Ulsan by 3 p.m. the following day, the KMA said.
Although Maysak is a mid-strength typhoon at the moment, it could become a very powerful one with a maximum wind speed of 47 meters per second around Monday, the KMA said.
Maysak is expected to bring heavy rain to southern provinces Tuesday and the rest of the country from Wednesday to Thursday, the agency said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
1
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to restrict operations of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
3
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
4
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases in S. Korea remain in 300s for 2nd day