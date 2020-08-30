Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 August 30, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/25 Rain 60

Incheon 29/25 Rain 20

Suwon 31/25 Rain 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 60

Gangneung 28/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/26 Cloudy 10

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 32/26 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!