34 infection cases traced to Protestant church in Daegu
DAEGU, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- A total of 34 COVID-19 cases have been traced to a Protestant church in the southern city of Daegu, putting the city on high alert against a potential resurgence of mass infections.
About 30 more cases were detected in recent days among members of the city's Sarang Church, putting the total caseload related with the church at 34 as of Sunday. Five of them tested positive after attending mass rallies on Aug. 15 in central Seoul, according to the city government.
It marks the biggest infection cluster in Daegu since thousands of COVID-19 cases were confirmed inside the fringe religious sect Shincheonji's Daegu branch in March.
The city sent emergency text messages to citizens late Saturday, reminding local churches of the nationwide ban on church gatherings and regular services currently in place.
The city also prodded those who have COVID-19 symptoms after contacting Sarang Church members or joining the rallies in Seoul to come forward to be tested immediately.
Currently, the city is running COVID-19 tests on members of the church after securing a list of some 100 members, according to city officials.
The city also ferreted out dozens of businesses, including clubs that operated in violation of quarantine requirements, and slapped administrative orders on them, such as business suspensions and fines, the officials also said.
