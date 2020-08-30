(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak expected to land near Busan, pass through nearby cities this week
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was churning toward the Korean Peninsula on Sunday from waters east of the Philippines on course to land near the port city of Busan and pass through nearby cities this week, the weather authorities said.
The season's ninth typhoon was traveling northward in waters some 960 kilometers east-northeast of Manila at 29 kilometers per hour as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Its central pressure was 965 hectopascals, with its radius of maximum wind at 330 km and the maximum wind speed of 37 meters per second.
The typhoon, which was seen as a middle-intensity one with its speed measured at just 3 km per hour at 9 a.m., was developing into a powerful one.
Maysak is expected to travel at 47 m per second on Monday afternoon and at 49 m per second the following day, the weather agency said.
The KMA said Maysak may pass through waters 200 km west-northwest of Japan's Okinawa Island on Tuesday afternoon, and an area 200 km south-southeast of Jeju's Seogwipo City on Wednesday afternoon.
The typhoon then could pass through Korea's southern cities, such as Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongju. On Thursday afternoon, it is forecast to reach waters 260 km northeast of Gangneung in Gangwon Province before moving out of the peninsula toward Russia's Vladivostok.
When the typhoon arrives in Korea, the entire country could come under its influence with strong winds and heavy rain, the KMA said, calling on citizens to guard against possible damage.
