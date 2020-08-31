Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 deaths on rise, patients in critical condition increase fivefold in two weeks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Please stop for one week,' Seoul virtually under lockdown (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We need to disperse to survive,' S. Korea facing dangerously critical situation this week (Donga llbo)
-- Let's put off our daily lives for just one week (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Patients with unknown infection routes on sharp rise, KCDC director says there's limit to epidemiological investigations (Segye Times)
-- Fateful week in hands of 20 mln residents of greater Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Things changed at 9:00 p.m. due to 2.5 Level social distancing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Nak-yon faces multiple tasks that will serve as test for presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Streets scream over 2nd fallout from COVID-19 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax on undistributed profit to strain midsized construction companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- City of 25 mln paused under quasi-martial law due to COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily Covid-19 cases fall below 300 again (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul shuts down in bid to stem surge of coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's infection cases set to surpass 20,000 (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
2
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
1
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea warns of upping virus restrictions; citizens urged to observe strict measures
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop sensation BTS back to record-smashing spree with 'Dynamite'
-
1
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
2
Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
-
3
Seoul imposes 'week of standstill' to fight spread of COVID-19
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
5
S. Korea begins 8-day biz restriction of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic