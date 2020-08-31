Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 31, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/23 Rain 70

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/25 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!