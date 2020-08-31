(LEAD) Ex-vice finance minister named to lead state pension fund
(ATTN: ADDS details in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea named a former vice finance minister as chief of the country's state pension fund, the welfare ministry said Monday.
President Moon Jae-in has approved former Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-jin as new chairman and chief executive officer of the National Pension Service (NPS), according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
"The new chairman is expected to contribute his expertise in welfare-related fiscal policies and public-sector innovation to enhancing the role of the NPS in the community," the ministry said.
Kim, 60, replaced the former NPS Chairman and CEO Kim Sung-ju, who stepped down from the post in January and won a parliamentary seat in the April 15 general elections.
His three-year term began on Monday.
NPS is the world's third-largest state pension fund and manages 752 trillion won (US$630 billion).
(END)
