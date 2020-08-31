Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus to supply 5G AR content to Japanese carrier

All News 09:59 August 31, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Monday it has signed a deal to supply 5G-based augmented reality (AR) content to Japanese carrier KDDI Corp.

Under the deal, LG Uplus will supply its educational service of around 220 children's books in AR format to KDDI. The service will be available to the Japanese carrier's 5G users from Sept. 1.

Child models use LG Uplus Corp.'s augmented reality-based book service in this photo provided by the company on Aug. 31, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The latest move expands LG Uplus' efforts to boost 5G content exports since last year.

The telecom operator signed a contract with China Telecom Corp. in October last year to supply its 5G content and solutions and inked deals with KDDI, Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. and Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom Co. earlier this year to supply virtual reality (VR) content.

LG Uplus said in June that it had exported US$10 million worth of 5G content products since the deal with China Telecom.

LG Uplus has focused on AR and VR content creation by partnering with Google and has collaborated with Chinese mixed-reality product developer Nreal to release a 5G-based AR glasses device earlier this month.

