After 3-day shutdown over COVID-19 case, National Assembly back on track
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly fully resumed proceedings Monday following a three-day shutdown due to a COVID-19 case confirmed inside parliament last week.
Three main buildings of the National Assembly were sealed off from last Thursday to Saturday for disinfection and an epidemiological survey after a photojournalist posted at parliament tested positive last Wednesday.
Lee Hae-chan, the outgoing chairman of the ruling Democratic Party and other party leaders, were put under parliament-imposed self-quarantine after the infected photojournalist covered the party's top council meeting. No further cases were reported in connection with the photographer.
All the parliamentary committee meetings set for last Thursday were also postponed.
On Monday, the chamber brought the postponed committee sessions back on track to resume the process to oversee the settlement of the 2019 budget.
Seven committees were to convene later in the day, including the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee and the National Policy Committee.
Transparent plastic dividers were newly installed between seats at the main chamber hall as COVID-19 preventive measures for a regular parliamentary session set to kick off Tuesday for a 100-day run.
As precautionary measures, the parliament will reduce the formalities for the new session's opening ceremony, including limiting the ceremonial singing of the national anthem to the first verse and allowing a limited number of pool reporters to cover the ceremony in person.
