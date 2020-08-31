As clubs near 100-game mark in KBO, 2 clubs put pressure on top team in Aug.

With Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae and Lee Seung-ho gone from the rotation, Jake Brigham has picked up the slack. Brigham himself missed some time with an injury earlier in the year and August was his first full, healthy month of the season. In his four most recent starts, Brigham has kept opponents to just four earned runs in 25 innings, with 24 strikeouts. Most encouragingly for the pitcher who earlier experienced elbow trouble, Brigham pitched a season-high seven innings in each of the last two outings.