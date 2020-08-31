Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul nominated as new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
All News 10:29 August 31, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been tapped to lead South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Monday.
If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki.
President Moon Jae-in plans to officially appoint him after a parliamentary confirmation hearing that will follow Cabinet deliberations slated for Tuesday, according to the ministry.
