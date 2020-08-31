Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul nominated as new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman

All News 10:29 August 31, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been tapped to lead South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Monday.

If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki.

President Moon Jae-in plans to officially appoint him after a parliamentary confirmation hearing that will follow Cabinet deliberations slated for Tuesday, according to the ministry.

Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul speaks during a parliamentary meeting in Seoul on July 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

