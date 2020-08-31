(2nd LD) Air Force chief nominated as new Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Won In-choul has been tapped to lead South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Monday.
If his appointment is confirmed, Won will succeed Gen. Park Han-ki, who took office in October 2018. No official term of office is set, but the JCS chairman is supposed to serve for around 18 months to two years.
President Moon Jae-in plans to officially appoint him after a parliamentary confirmation hearing that will follow Cabinet deliberations slated for Tuesday, according to the ministry.
Won, 59, has served in various commanding posts, including the JCS' vice chief and the chairman of the Air Force Operations Command.
"As an expert in the field of joint operations, Won is equipped with strategic insight and commanding ability for military maneuvers," the ministry said in a statement.
"He also has capabilities and professionalism enough to push for the defense reform and the envisioned transfer of the wartime operational control (OPCON)," it added.
South Korea and the U.S. are working for the OPCON transition of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.
"I feel heavy responsibility as I've been named the JCS chairman at this critical time," Won said. "I will do my best to establish a firm military readiness posture based on the interoperability of all military branches and a firm South Korea-U.S. alliance, and to push for key defense tasks, such as the reform and OPCON transition."
The nomination is somewhat unexpected, as Won joined the military one year earlier than Defense Minister nominee Suh Wook. Traditionally, a defense minister is more senior than a JCS chairman in South Korea, and the last such case occurred in 1999.
Won was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1984 following his graduation from the Korea Air Force Academy, and Suh was commissioned in 1985 after graduating from the Korea Military Academy. Suh was tapped by President Moon last week.
The government is expected to appoint new Army and the Air Force chiefs, as well as other key military leaders in a regular reshuffle next month, according to officials.
