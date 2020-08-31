(LEAD) Main opposition party renamed 'People's Power' to reshape image
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) tentatively renamed itself as People's Power on Monday in the latest move to reshape its image.
Having been proposed during the party's steering committee meeting earlier in the day, the new party moniker was endorsed in an online general party meeting.
The renaming came less than seven months after the biggest conservative party adopted its current name in mid-February.
"(The party) tried to carry the heart-felt wish of a majority of the (South Korean) people, that the UFP be reborn as a party for the people, in the new party name," Kim Su-min, head of the party's public relations committee, told reporters.
The party plans to make the new name official after winning endorsement in meetings of party delegates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials said the party also plans to change its campaign color from the current pink to another hue and formally announce it two weeks later.
The renaming marks the latest in a series of face-lifting measures by the main opposition party following its crushing defeat in the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Kim Chong-in, a former veteran lawmaker, took office as the party's interim leader in the aftermath of the election defeat and has scrambled to recreate the hawkish image the party has been associated with.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
