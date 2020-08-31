Child abuse cases top 30,000 in 2019, with 42 deaths caused by mistreatment: report

The total child abuse cases in the country have been on the rise for the past five years, from 10,027 in 2014 to 18,700 in 2016 before climbing to 22,367 the following year, the ministry's latest findings showed. The number of kids who died from abuse stood at 14 in 2014, shot up to 38 in 2017 and dipped to 28 the following year, before rising back up again.