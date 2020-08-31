(LEAD) New vice FM Choi holds first meeting with U.S. ambassador amid pending issues
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- New First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris on Monday for the first time since his appointment earlier this month.
Their meeting came as Seoul and Washington seek to address a series of pending issues, including deadlocked defense cost-sharing talks, coordination on inter-Korean economic cooperation and joint efforts to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Choi, formerly presidential secretary for peace planning and a Yonsei University professor, exchanged formal greetings with the U.S. envoy at his ministry for the first time since taking office about two weeks ago.
Following the talks, Harris tweeted that he had a "terrific" meeting with Choi about "all things" related to the South Korea-U.S. alliance, while congratulating the vice minister on his appointment.
Some observers said that the two sides could touch on issues related to growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology, and China's policies on Hong Kong, its Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and the South China Sea.
South Korea has been seeking to arrange a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping this year as mutually agreed on amid worries it could create an image of a key U.S. ally tilting more to China in the midst of an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Choi was a key architect of a 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at reducing border tensions and building mutual trust -- a reason why he's expected to crank up diplomacy to foster inter-Korean cooperation.
Choi is considered to be pursuing a policy more independent of the United States and has reportedly been critical of the "working group" forum that the two countries established to coordinate North Korea policy amid views that it impedes inter-Korean cooperation.
