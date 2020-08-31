(3rd LD) New vice FM stresses 'transparent' communication in first talks with U.S. ambassador
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- New First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun called for "transparent" communication with the United States during his first talks with Washington's top envoy in Seoul on Monday, portraying the two countries' alliance as "very important" for Northeast Asia.
Choi met with U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris at the foreign ministry for the first time since he took office two weeks ago. Their meeting touched on the "entirety" of South Korea-U.S. relations, as well as regional and international situations, the ministry said.
"What I told him was that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is very important for us, particularly for the Northeast Asian environment," Choi told reporters after the 50-minute talks with Harris.
"We've agreed to continue to mutually maintain the historic nature of the alliance as well as its institutional solidity," he said, calling for joint efforts to communicate "very transparently" to work out a series of pending bilateral issues.
Choi's emphasis on the alliance came amid speculation that he could lean toward a policy more independent of Washington as his past writings as a scholar indicated such inclinations.
Some observers cast him as part of a faction of officials seeking greater policy independence from the United States in comparison with one favoring closer alliance cooperation with the U.S.
Choi called such a comparison an outmoded "20th-century" framing, though he said he cannot agree with the claim that those favoring the alliance are "realistic" while those favoring an independent posture are "unreasonable."
The meeting between Choi and Harris came as Seoul and Washington seek to address a series of pending issues, including deadlocked defense cost-sharing talks, coordination on inter-Korean economic cooperation and joint efforts to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Vice Minister Choi assessed that South Korea and the U.S. have continued close communication at each level, including between their leaders, and expressed hope that the two countries can continue cooperation based on their robust alliance," the ministry said in a press release.
Harris also called for continued efforts to expand bilateral cooperation, it added.
Harris expressed his condolences over the deaths of four South Koreans who died after their car crashed into a U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon, north of Seoul, on Sunday night.
Following the talks, Harris tweeted that he had a "terrific" meeting with Choi about "all things" related to the South Korea-U.S. alliance, while congratulating the vice minister on his appointment.
Some observers said that the two sides could touch on issues related to growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology, and China's policies on Hong Kong, its Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and the South China Sea.
South Korea has been seeking to arrange a trip to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping this year as mutually agreed on amid worries it could create an image of a key U.S. ally tilting more to China in the midst of an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
Choi was a key architect of a 2018 inter-Korean military pact aimed at reducing border tensions and building mutual trust -- a reason why he's expected to crank up diplomacy to foster inter-Korean cooperation.
Choi has reportedly been critical of the "working group" forum that the two countries established to coordinate North Korea policy amid views that it impedes inter-Korean cooperation.
