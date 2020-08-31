KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 17,650 DN 150
LG Corp. 82,700 DN 2,100
Hansae 17,400 UP 1,650
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,820 UP 450
BukwangPharm 37,800 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,850 DN 350
SsangyongCement 5,640 UP 40
KCC 139,500 0
TaekwangInd 660,000 DN 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 89,000 DN 1,700
AmoreG 51,000 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 176,500 UP 4,500
SBC 9,780 UP 60
Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 6,170 DN 50
LGInt 15,050 UP 250
Hanwha 27,500 UP 1,400
DB HiTek 35,550 0
JWPHARMA 38,150 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 32,250 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,800 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,550 UP 50
Kogas 23,600 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 108,500 UP 5,500
SK hynix 75,100 DN 2,700
Youngpoong 489,500 UP 7,000
DOOSAN 46,450 UP 3,050
DaelimInd 86,900 DN 2,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15400 UP250
KiaMtr 42,450 DN 300
BGF Retail 127,500 UP 6,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,400 0
ShinhanGroup 29,650 DN 650
HITEJINRO 36,900 UP 250
Yuhan 67,000 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 151,500 UP 2,000
Daesang 28,900 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,190 UP 110
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 200
