KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KISWire 14,200 0
LotteFood 304,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,070 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 194,000 UP 11,000
BoryungPharm 16,200 UP 450
L&L 10,850 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,700 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,100 DN 500
Shinsegae 203,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 359,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 27,300 UP 350
Hyosung 67,000 DN 200
LOTTE 30,000 DN 550
DHICO 16,100 UP 3,100
S&T MOTIV 55,000 UP 500
SKTelecom 248,000 UP 5,500
CJ 81,000 DN 1,300
SPC SAMLIP 61,700 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,450 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,650 UP 210
Binggrae 58,200 UP 400
GCH Corp 27,500 UP 500
LotteChilsung 94,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,240 UP 100
POSCO 184,500 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 43,650 DN 700
SamsungElec 54,000 DN 1,400
NHIS 8,960 DN 230
SK Discovery 77,400 UP 7,200
LS 45,250 UP 2,950
GC Corp 265,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 24,700 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,500 DN 13,500
KPIC 118,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,300 DN 190
SKC 92,500 DN 2,700
GS Retail 32,950 UP 1,000
F&F 96,500 UP 2,300
(MORE)
-
1
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
4
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
5
BTS' 'Dynamite' debuts at No. 30 on Billboard's radio chart
-
1
Korean group BTS makes historic landing on British music chart
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS eyes historic No. 1 landing on Billboard Hot 100
-
3
New virus cases below 400 for 2nd day, social distancing toughened in greater Seoul
-
4
BTS thanks fans for #MatchAMillion initiative in wake of BLM donation
-
5
N. Korea broadcasts encrypted spy message on YouTube for first time
-
1
Seoul imposes 'week of standstill' to fight spread of COVID-19
-
2
Typhoon Maysak expected to affect S. Korea next week
-
3
All 4 Koreans in SUV die after crash with U.S. armored vehicle in Pocheon
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea begins 8-day biz restriction of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic
-
5
S. Korea begins 8-day biz restriction of eateries, coffee chains in greater Seoul over pandemic