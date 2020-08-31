KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,205 DN 75
HtlShilla 70,300 DN 500
IlyangPharm 81,400 UP 1,400
KorZinc 398,500 0
Hanmi Science 58,600 UP 1,800
SamsungElecMech 124,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 97,300 DN 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 86,200 DN 1,400
SamsungHvyInd 5,160 DN 90
SYC 66,700 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,950 UP 2,300
OCI 64,700 UP 1,600
Ottogi 602,000 DN 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 DN 300
Hanchem 161,500 DN 2,500
DWS 22,000 UP 600
UNID 47,150 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 DN 100
Mobis 224,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,800 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 UP 50
S-1 87,200 DN 2,400
IS DONGSEO 44,550 UP 750
S-Oil 56,500 DN 900
LG Innotek 145,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 UP 7,000
HMM 5,760 UP 210
HYUNDAI WIA 41,650 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 100,500 UP 2,400
SK Innovation 145,000 DN 12,000
SamsungSecu 30,150 DN 600
HyundaiElev 41,050 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 0
Hanon Systems 12,900 DN 150
SK 214,000 DN 10,000
DAEKYO 3,965 DN 70
GKL 11,850 0
Handsome 31,450 UP 1,100
DWEC 2,945 DN 135
