KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Donga ST 94,600 UP 1,000
KEPCO 20,500 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 4,315 0
COWAY 79,800 DN 2,900
KG DONGBU STL 12,000 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,000 DN 800
IBK 8,090 DN 170
NamhaeChem 8,230 UP 180
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 UP 700
PanOcean 3,395 DN 70
KT&G 83,100 DN 1,700
DongwonF&B 177,000 DN 500
LG Display 14,600 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL135500 DN1000
SamsungEng 11,300 DN 300
KEPCO KPS 27,800 DN 200
Kangwonland 20,650 DN 250
NAVER 322,500 DN 10,500
CheilWorldwide 18,250 UP 300
NCsoft 825,000 DN 31,000
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG CARD 28,750 DN 400
KT 23,900 UP 150
LGH&H 1,473,000 DN 36,000
DSME 22,150 DN 650
BGF 4,100 UP 5
DONGSUH 25,550 UP 950
DSINFRA 8,040 UP 160
Kakao 407,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,600 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 9,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,300 UP 3,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,150 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 16,300 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 84,200 DN 1,700
Celltrion 297,000 DN 7,500
Huchems 18,050 UP 100
