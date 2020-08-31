KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 2,000
KIH 60,900 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 250
GS 32,500 DN 750
CJ CGV 22,000 UP 1,050
LIG Nex1 31,200 DN 550
LGCHEM 740,000 DN 19,000
Fila Holdings 34,700 DN 2,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,200 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 1,530 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 2,500
LF 12,800 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,250 UP 330
POONGSAN 23,150 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 36,850 DN 1,150
LG HAUSYS 58,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 31,400 UP 1,900
KOLON IND 32,000 DN 350
HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 110
emart 120,000 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY295 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 UP 200
HANJINKAL 75,900 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 73,100 UP 1,600
CUCKOO 91,300 DN 500
COSMAX 102,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 31,400 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 21,000
INNOCEAN 55,000 UP 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 26,300 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,650 UP 550
Netmarble 166,500 UP 14,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S226000 DN7000
ORION 140,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 393,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 23,000 UP 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 8,460 DN 180
