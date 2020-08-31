DAEWOONG PHARM 116,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 2,000

KIH 60,900 DN 1,400

LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 250

GS 32,500 DN 750

CJ CGV 22,000 UP 1,050

LIG Nex1 31,200 DN 550

LGCHEM 740,000 DN 19,000

Fila Holdings 34,700 DN 2,350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 145,500 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 28,200 DN 750

HANWHA LIFE 1,530 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 2,500

LF 12,800 UP 150

FOOSUNG 8,250 UP 330

POONGSAN 23,150 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 36,850 DN 1,150

LG HAUSYS 58,000 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 31,400 UP 1,900

KOLON IND 32,000 DN 350

HanmiPharm 306,500 DN 7,000

BNK Financial Group 5,080 DN 110

emart 120,000 UP 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY295 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 45,800 UP 200

HANJINKAL 75,900 UP 3,100

DoubleUGames 73,100 UP 1,600

CUCKOO 91,300 DN 500

COSMAX 102,000 DN 1,000

MANDO 31,400 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 21,000

INNOCEAN 55,000 UP 1,400

Doosan Bobcat 26,300 DN 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,650 UP 550

Netmarble 166,500 UP 14,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S226000 DN7000

ORION 140,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 393,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 23,000 UP 1,150

WooriFinancialGroup 8,460 DN 180

